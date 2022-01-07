A federal judge has denied former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano’s bid for a new trial in his 2019 corruption conviction and set a March 23 date for sentencing.

U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack, in a 162-page memorandum and order issued Thursday, rejected post-trial defense motions seeking to overturn Mangano’s 2019 conviction.

Mangano’s wife and co-defendant, Linda Mangano, who was found guilty of lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice, had joined the motion for a new trial. Her bid was also denied and she’ll be sentenced on the same day as her husband.

Mangano’s attorney Kevin Keating had sought his client’s acquittal on bribery charges based on multiple factors, including his contention that the government’s star witness, Harendra Singh, a restaurateur, committed perjury when he testified at trial.

In a text message Thursday night, Keating said: "We are surprised and disappointed as we believe that, both on the law and the facts, dismissal of these remaining counts was required. But we are unbowed and will continue our fight."

Keating additionally cited the 2020 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which tossed three of the seven counts in the corruption conviction of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. Keating argued the Silver case set new standards for prosecutors in similar cases, and that Mangano should get a new trial and be acquitted on the bribery charges because of flaws in the jury instructions and insufficient trial evidence.

Keating also sought a new trial based on the prosecution’s post-trial disclosure that another cooperating witness, Anthony Gulino, had bribed National Grid officials who dealt with him as a vendor for thousands of dollars in cash. Gulino had not disclosed his conduct to the government previously, which deprived Keating of the ability to cross-examine Gulino on the topic.

Gulino, a businessman who won millions of dollars in Nassau County contracts, had testified at trial that he gave Mangano $3,600 in cash to gain "access" to the then-county executive after repairing a railing at Mangano’s home for free.

But the judge, in dismissing the argument, said: "To the extent that Gulino’s testimony has any relevance to sentencing, Mangano now knows about Gulino’s additional conduct and failure to disclose that conduct to the government, and he can raise arguments about that conduct at sentencing."

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, which prosecuted the Manganos, declined to comment.

Linda Mangano’s attorney John Carman said in a text message Friday morning: "While the decision is disappointing, it represents the beginning of the end of a process that has already taken six years. Even so, Linda continues to show incredible strength and determination."

Also on Friday, Azrack granted a prosecution request requiring Edward Mangano, who in 2020 began working at Oheka Castle, to provide the government’s Probation Department with updated information on his employment and earnings. Keating did not answer Friday when asked if Mangano is still working at the castle.

During a seven-week jury trial in 2019, Edward Mangano was found guilty of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The jury convicted Mangano of using his influence as Nassau’s then-new county executive in 2010 to sway Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing what amounted to $20 million in loans for Singh.

Jurors found Linda Mangano guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and two counts of lying to the FBI in connection with what prosecutors said was a bribe in the form of her more than $100,000 annual no-show job provided by Singh.

The couple’s first trial ended with a hung jury in May 2018. Another defendant, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, was acquitted of corruption charges.

The former county executive faces up to 20 years in prison, and Linda Mangano faces two to three years, although both are likely to receive lesser sentences under federal sentencing guidelines.

During an April hearing on the motions, Keating questioned Singh about a statement he made in a sworn deposition in a civil court case later in 2019 that the bribes he gave Mangano related to Nassau County "had nothing to do with the Town of Oyster Bay."

Singh testified that he felt "under duress" during his civil case appearance and was being a "wise guy" and "jerk" because of the way he was being questioned.

Federal prosecutors have denied that Singh committed perjury during his lengthy testimony on the witness stand.

Azrack, in her Thursday order, said the evidence presented at the April hearing failed to establish that Singh lied under oath.

While Mangano was convicted on the Oyster Bay loan scheme, the jury acquitted him on charges that he steered two county contracts to Singh in 2012 that together were worth more than $400,000 — one for bread and rolls at Nassau’s jail, and one to feed relief workers after Superstorm Sandy.

Mangano has also been disbarred as an attorney.

Prosecutors put forth evidence at trial that Singh had given the Manganos a series of gifts that were bribes, including a $3,000 office chair, a $3,600 massage chair, about $3,000 for flooring in the Manganos’ bedroom, $19,000 in vacations and around $5,000 toward a luxury watch for the Manganos’ son.

Singh also discounted a food bill for Mangano’s campaign by $42,000, prosecutors have said.

While the defense argued they were not bribes, but simply presents from a longtime family friend, prosecutors countered that the gifts did not begin until after Mangano was elected county executive.

Azrack said the defenses’ sentencing memos for both Manganos must be filed with the court by Feb. 11. The prosecution has until March 4 to respond.