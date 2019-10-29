Nassau candidates vie Tuesday in dozens of election races

Nassau County voters will head to the polls Tuesday in races for county district attorney and numerous local legislative and judicial candidates with issues including taxes and the opioid and gang crises prominent among their concerns.

In all, Nassau has 120 candidates vying for 60 positions in county and town government, and for the judiciary.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas, a Democrat, is seeking a second term against Republican attorney Frank McQuade.

Singas, 53, a Democrat from Manhasset running for her second, four-year term as the county's top prosecutor, highlighted her recent record as well as her 28-year career in law enforcement, including opening Nassau's special crimes unit and founding the domestic violence bureau in Queens County.

McQuade, 65, a Long Beach attorney in private practice, said his professional experience as a police officer, his theology degree and years as a Roman Catholic priest and his work as a criminal defense and civil rights lawyer make him well-suited for the job.

Political observers also are closely watching the supervisor's race in Hempstead Town, where Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen is vying for a second term against town Tax Receiver Donald Clavin, a Republican.

Also, Hempstead Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana, a Democrat, is running for re-election against former Hempstead Supervisor and Town Clerk Kate Murray. Diane Madden is the Libertarian candidate for supervisor.

In Oyster Bay, Republican Supervisor Joseph Saladino faces a challenge from Town Clerk James Altadonna, a longtime Republican and former Massapequa Park mayor running on the Democratic line.

Also, control of the Nassau County Legislature is at stake Tuesday. Republicans hold an 11-8 majority.

Craig Burnett, an associate professor of political science at Hofstra University, said Nassau legislative races are “probably going to be about how people feel about their [property] reassessment. Do they think the process is fair? Are they happy with their reassessment?”

Following are the races in Nassau:

NASSAU COUNTY

District Attorney (Vote for 1)

Madeline Singas (D, C, WFP)

Francis X. McQuade (R, L, Tax Revolt)

Nassau County Legislator (Vote for 1)

1st District

Kevan M. Abrahams (D, WFP)

Cherice P. Vanderhall (R, C)

2nd District

Siela A. Bynoe (D, WFP)

Gerilyn S. Wright (R)

3rd District

Carrié Solages (D, I)

Nathan Wein (R)

4th District

Jeffrey P. Saxon (D, WFP)

Denise A. Ford (R, C, I)

5th District

Debra S. Mulé (D, WFP)

Daniel A. Salamone (R, C)

6th District

Laura J. Burns (D, WFP)

C. William Gaylor (R, C, I)

7th District

Debra Siegel (D, WFP)

Howard J. Kopel (R, C, I)

8th District

Barbara J. Hafner (D, WFP)

Vincent T. Muscarella (R, C, I)

9th District

Mal S. Nathan (D, WFP)

Richard J. Nicolello (R, C, I)

10th District

Ellen W. Birnbaum (D, WFP, I)

Helene Sherman (R, C)

11th District

Delia M. DeRiggi-Whitton (D, C, WFP, I)

James M. Greenberg (R)

Blay Tarnoff (L)

12th District

Michael S. Pesce (D, WFP)

James D. Kennedy (R, C, I)

13th District

Jennifer S. Rosenkrantz (D, WFP)

Thomas McKevitt (R, C, I)

Jake Gutowitz (L)

14th District

Michael J. Maloney (D, WFP)

Laura M. Schaefer (R, C, I)

15th District

Frances A. Avnet (D)

John Ferretti (R, C, I, TR)

Jonathan Gunther (L)

16th District

Arnold W. Drucker (D, WFP)

Jennifer L. Garber (R, C)

17th District

Allen F. Foley (D, WFP)

Rose Marie Walker (R, C, I)

18th District

Joshua Alexander Lafazan (D, C, WFP, I)

Timothy Jenks (R)

19th District

Jill L. Levine (D, WFP)

Steven D. Rhoads (R, C, I)

Nassau County Court Judge (Vote for 1)

Meryl J. Berkowitz (D, R, C, I, TR)

District Court Judge, 2nd District (Vote for 2)

Gary M. Carlton (D, R, C, I, TR)

Joy M. Watson (D, R, C, I, TR)

District Court Judge, 3rd District (Vote for 3)

Erica L. Prager (D, R, C, I)

David Goodsell (D, R, C, I)

Karen L. Moroney (D, R, C, I)

District Court Judge, 4th District (Vote for 1)

Rhonda Erin Fischer (D, R, C, I, TR)

CITY of GLEN COVE

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Timothy J. Tenke (D, WFP)

Reggie Spinello (R, C, I)

Council Member (Vote for 6)

Marsha F. Silverman (D, WFP|)

John L. Perrone (D)

Rocco A. Totino (D, WFP)

Danielle Fugazy Scagliola (D, WFP)

Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews (D, WFP)

Eve Lupenko-Ferrante (D, WFP)

Pamela D. Panzenbeck (R, C, I)

Nicholas A. DiLeo, Jr. (R, C, I)

Joseph Capobianco (R, C, I)

Donna M. McNaughton (R, C, I)

Kevin P. Maccarone (R, C, I)

Kenneth E. Pilla (R, C, I)

Stephen A. Suozzi (GCV)

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Laura A. Gillen (D, WFP)

Donald X. Clavin, Jr. (R, C, I, TR)

Diane Madden (L)

Council Member (Vote for 1)

2nd District

Thomas J. Tweedy (D, WFP)

Thomas E. Muscarella. (R, C, I)

3rd District

Shari Renne James (D, WFP)

Bruce A. Blakeman (R, C, I)

5th District

Lora J. Webster, (D, WFP)

Christopher Carini (R, C, I, TR)

Town Clerk (Vote for 1)

Sylvia A. Cabana (D, WFP)

Kate Murray (R, C, I, TR)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Chandra M. Ortiz (D, WFP)

Jeanine C. Driscoll (R, C, I, TR)

CITY OF LONG BEACH

Council Member (Vote for 3)

Ronald Paganini (D)

Elizabeth Treston (D)

Karen McInnis (D)

Anissa D. Moore (R, C, I)

Michael A. Delury (R, C, I)

Lauren M. Doddato-Goldman (R, C, I)

James E. Mulvaney (WFP)

Anthony P. Eramo (WFP

Chumi Diamond (WFP)

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Judi R. Bosworth (D, WFP, I)

David P. Redmond (R, C, L)

Council Member (Vote for 1)

2nd District

Peter J. Zuckerman (D, WFP, I)

Ragini Srivastava (R, C)

Cassandra J. Lems (G)

4th District

Veronica Lurvey (D, WFP, I)

David Yaudoon Chiang (R, C)

6th District

Mariann Dalimonte (D, WFP)

Dina M. De Giorgio (R, C, I)

Gary L. Donoyan (L)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Charles E. Berman (D, WFP, I)

Ron Rochester (R, C)

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

James Altadonna, Jr., (D, WFP)

Joseph S. Saladino (R, C, I, TR)

Council Member (Vote for 3)

Melissa Ann McCardle (D, WFP)

Erin M. Guida (D, WFP)

Ned Newhouse (D, WFP)

Steven L. Labriola (R, C, I, TR)

Laura L. Maier, (R, C, I, TR)

Vicki A. Walsh (R, C, I, TR)

Howard Rabin (L)

Town Clerk (Vote for 1)

Rachel Klein (D, WFP)

Richard L. LaMarca (R, C, I, TR)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

George H. Hignell (D, WFP)

Jeffrey P. Pravato (R, C, I, TR)



