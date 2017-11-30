A gas leak caused the evacuation of a Syosset school district elementary school Thursday, police and district officials said.

The incident occurred at the Robbins Lane Elementary School at about 10 a.m., Nassau County police said.

There were no reported injuries.

The district, in an alert to parents and on its website, said “a fence installer struck a gas line on the campus” at the elementary school and that students had been safely evacuated to the high school “as a precaution.”

In a message updated at 10:50 a.m., officials said students would remain at the high school — and be dismissed from there — at their usual dismissal time, 3:15 p.m.

Police said crews were at Robbins Lane Elementary School making emergency repairs.

District officials said they were “making arrangements” for lunch for students and that parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday afternoon would be rescheduled for a later date.