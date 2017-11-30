TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Gas leak prompts Syosset school evacuation, officials say

Nassau County police said crews were at Robbins Lane Elementary School making emergency repairs.

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A gas leak caused the evacuation of a Syosset school district elementary school Thursday, police and district officials said.

The incident occurred at the Robbins Lane Elementary School at about 10 a.m., Nassau County police said.

There were no reported injuries.

The district, in an alert to parents and on its website, said “a fence installer struck a gas line on the campus” at the elementary school and that students had been safely evacuated to the high school “as a precaution.”

In a message updated at 10:50 a.m., officials said students would remain at the high school — and be dismissed from there — at their usual dismissal time, 3:15 p.m.

Police said crews were at Robbins Lane Elementary School making emergency repairs.

District officials said they were “making arrangements” for lunch for students and that parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday afternoon would be rescheduled for a later date.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Malverne police are seeking the driver of this Cops: Thief steals packages, leaves junk on doorsteps
A Suffolk County Transit bus hit a girl Hospital: Mom, girl hit by bus improving
James Blake stands among his East Patchogue home's With 20,000 lights, LIer hopes to grant kid’s wish
A Thomas Jefferson painting by Charles Wilson Peale Jefferson’s lost legacy
Babylon Town hall in Lindenhurst, July 9, 2017. Town achieves first top bond rating, officials say
Harold D. Varnot, 56, of North Carolina, was Cops: Carpenter stole $50G in jewelry
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE