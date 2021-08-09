Rainfall runoff has led Nassau County to issue an advisory against bathing at 16 area beaches Monday, while announcing the continued closure of two others — all due to elevated bacteria levels.

The Nassau County Department of Health said the advisory will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

The beaches affected by the advisory are: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff; Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing; Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa; and, Island Park Beach in Island Park.

The two additional beaches, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, will remain closed until further notice, the health department said.

For more information residents can speak with a health department representative weekdays between 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at 516-227-9717 or hear up-to-date recorded information on openings and closings at 516-227-9700.