Elevated levels of radium have been detected in groundwater at three monitoring wells drilled at Central Boulevard Elementary School in Bethpage, but state officials said the water is not used for drinking and does not pose a health risk to students, staff or faculty.

The wells were drilled earlier this year after samples from monitoring sites at Bethpage High School also detected radium levels above drinking-water standards.

“We don’t see any immediate health risks from the detection of radium in the water,” said Martin Brand, deputy commissioner for remediation and materials management for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The samples were collected on Aug. 18.

Levels of total radium at the elementary school were between 9.68 and 32.15 picocuries per liter. At the high school, concentrations were between 6.48 and 27.7 picocuries per liter, according to DEC, roughly the same as had been detected in the earlier tests.

The state drinking-water standard for total radium is 5 picocuries per liter.

“Even though this does not pose a risk to the public, they need to study this,” said Bethpage Water District Superintendent Mike Boufis. “I would think seeing numbers like that — that’s not naturally occurring.”

The groundwater sampled was between 43 and 57 feet beneath the surface. The samples were split and sent to two laboratories for independent verification.

“Out of abundance of caution, DEC will continue to work with the school district to routinely monitor and inform the public on environmental conditions in the area,” Brand said.

In a statement issued Friday, the Bethpage school officials acknowledged they had “verbal reports that radium was detected in the groundwater at levels similar to Bethpage High School. The radon results have been sent to the labs and we are waiting for those results.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our students and staff and the results to date have demonstrated we have no immediate health concerns in any of our schools,” the statement continued. “Once we receive the report, it will be posted to our website.”

This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of groundwater and soil contamination in the area.

From the 1930s to the mid-1990s, the Navy and the company now known as Northrop Grumman researched, tested and manufactured airplanes and space-exploration equipment on a 600-plus-acre parcel in Bethpage. Groundwater contamination was first documented in the 1940s and the site was added to the state Superfund list in 1983.

It is subject to several state cleanup plans to remove contaminated soil and groundwater, some of which has flowed more than four miles from Bethpage, reaching into Levittown and past the Southern State Parkway.

Local officials say the contamination puts drinking-water supplies of 250,000 people at risk. Chief among the concerns have been volatile organic chemicals, such as the carcinogen trichloroethylene, but the elevated radium levels have also sparked renewed attention.

In 2013, Bethpage Water District took a well at its Sophia Street location offline because of elevated radium levels.

In 2015, the school district installed three monitoring wells at the high school, which is across the street from Bethpage Community Park, the site of one of the DECs cleanup plans related to Navy and Northrop Grumman contamination.

Water samples were taken in February at the high school and the results were discussed at a school board meeting May 30. A week later the district released the test results in a notice on its website. These latest results were the second at the high school and the first at the elementary school.

At the time, the DEC said it would work with the district to sample again. The agency also screened fields and grassy areas at the school campus and the community park for radioactive materials at ground level. None were detected.

Brand said the new information about the Central Boulevard school, which is nearly two miles from the high school, was another piece of data to include in their ongoing probe.

“We still think there’s a strong chance that most of this radium we are seeing in the area is naturally occurring but we are doing a deeper dive with Grumman,” Brand said. “We’re not ready to make a firm conclusion on the source of the radium. Our investigation will continue.”

In their statement, Bethpage schools officials also said over the summer they had authorized the installation of a vapor barrier at the Central Boulevard school “to keep out any potential Volatile Organic Compounds, including the possibility of radon.

“The Board of Education has been actively engaged with this issue for almost a decade and has authorized testing that far exceeds what is typical of a school district,” the statement continued. “We will continue our independent environmental monitoring and will work closely with the DEC and the New York State Department of Health.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.