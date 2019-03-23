TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Elmont car wash worker fatally struck by car

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
An employee of an Elmont car wash was killed Saturday when a car suddenly accelerated and struck the man against a wall, police said.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a Nassau County Police Department news release.

The male driver pulled up to the rear entrance of Empire Car Wash on Hempstead Turnpike at 8:05 a.m. and sped up. Police are investigating the incident and at this time believe it was an accident, a police department spokesman said.

A representative of the car wash could not be reached for comment. 

Last month, worker at a suburban Detroit car wash was struck and killed and another employee was injured by a pickup truck exiting the business’s automated car wash area.

