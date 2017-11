Nassau police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Elmont teenager who has been missing for a month.

Brenda Hernandez-Lucero, 15, was last seen leaving her home at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, police said.

She is 5 feet tall, 106 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Detectives in the missing persons squad ask anyone with information to contact them at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.