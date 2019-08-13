Four people have been arrested in connection with a July 31 robbery in which the victim was accosted in his vehicle and choked, Nassau County police said Monday.

The victim, a man, 20, and a woman, 19, left the Elmont Deli on Linden Boulevard about 3:30 a.m. and once they got into their vehicle, parked on 237th Street in Elmont, two men who were strangers approached and opened the driver's side door, police said.

The strangers demanded the man's property, police said, but when the robbery target refused, one of the robbers got into the back seat and choked him.

The two robbers took money and ran off, then got into a blue getaway vehicle that had two people in the front seats, police said.

After an investigation, police first arrested Leann Horne, 20, of Beverly Place in Levittown and charged her with second-degree robbery. She has been arraigned, police said. Arraignment details were not immediately available.

Three Hollis residents are to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy, police said: Tianna Reid, 18, of 99th Avenue; Jahvon Thompson, 24, of 99th Avenue; and Taishawn Blanton, 20, of 175th Avenue.

Police said Reid and Blanton were also charged with criminal use of a firearm and second-degree robbery.