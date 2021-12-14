TODAY'S PAPER
Oyster Bay Town slowly restoring some email functions, official says

Oyster Bay Town officials said they still don't

Oyster Bay Town officials said they still don't know the source of the outage. Credit: Newsday/Ted Phillips

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Some of the town of Oyster Bay’s email system has been restored and full restoration of email is expected by 12:30 p.m., town spokesman Brian Nevin said Tuesday.

The town’s email has been partially or fully shut down since Dec. 3.

Nevin said town email was being restored in staggered phases since Monday, a process that has continued today.

County Executive Laura Curran on Monday said the outage was unacceptable and Oyster Bay Democrats called for the state comptroller to audit the town’s computer systems.

Nevin said Tuesday that the town continued to operate during the outage using phones and in-person communication.

Nevin said Oyster Bay has not identified the cause of the outage.

Check back later for more updates to this story.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

