A small plane with two people on board made an emergency landing on the beach in Point Lookout Monday afternoon but no one was injured, according to the Federal Avation Administration and Nassau police.

The aircraft, a fixed wing single engine Cessna 150, reportedly experienced an engine-related problem and was forced to land around 2:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Garden City Avenue, about nine miles southeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said.

The plane departed from Stevensville, Maryland, and was en route to Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, according to FAA spokesman Jim Peters.

The aircraft is owned by Stuart Bain of Ronkonkoma, according to FAA records.

Bain, the owner of eMedia, a computer consulting firm, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FAA will investigate the incident, Peters said.