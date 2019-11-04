TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Small plane makes emergency landing at Point Lookout, officials say

The plane at Point Lookout on Monday

The plane at Point Lookout on Monday Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A small plane with two people on board made an emergency landing on the beach in Point Lookout Monday afternoon but no one was injured, according to the Federal Avation Administration and Nassau police.

The aircraft, a fixed wing single engine Cessna 150, reportedly experienced an engine-related problem and was forced to land around 2:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Garden City Avenue, about nine miles southeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said.

The plane departed from Stevensville, Maryland, and was en route to Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, according to FAA spokesman Jim Peters.

The aircraft is owned by Stuart Bain of Ronkonkoma, according to FAA records.

Bain, the owner of eMedia, a computer consulting firm, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FAA will investigate the incident, Peters said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Clarke football coach Tim O'Malley avoided suspension after Clarke coach avoids suspension in 'lopsided' victory
Kedeemah Morris, left, and Keyanna Morris leave the Defendants in fatal Oceanside assault appear in court
A woman walks her dog during the cool, Forecast: Sunny today but chance of snow Thursday
Plainview resident Jay Asparro has the company friend Top photos from around LI, NYC from November 2019
Families take to the trail at night at 5 family-friendly guided nature walks on LI
David Schwimmer, left, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc 'Friendsgiving' coming to LI movie theaters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search