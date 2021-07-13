TODAY'S PAPER
Oyster Bay officials acknowledge lawsuit threat if they proceed with eminent domain of private golf course

By Ted Phillips
The Town of Oyster Bay is preparing to be sued if it proceeds with seizing a private golf course using eminent domain, town officials said at a hearing Tuesday.

"We expect and anticipate that there will be some litigation," Councilman Steven Labriola said during the hearing on the potential condemnation of the Peninsula Golf Club in East Massapequa.

The shareholders of P.G.C. Holding Corp., the owner of the course, approved its sale to a Florida company in March for $4.4 million. The property has been protected from development for 75 years by a restrictive covenant that requires it to remain a golf course.

Deputy Town Attorney Karen Underwood, responding to a question from Sea Cliff resident Arthur Adelman about why the town had denied his Freedom of Information Law request for a copy of the town’s appraisal of the property, said the town can’t reveal it at this stage in the eminent domain process.

"Once it reaches the court stage, then obviously it can be revealed, but it would not be a benefit to the town or the taxpayers to reveal that number at this time," Underwood said.

P.G.C. Holding’s attorney, Arthur Feldman of Uniondale-based Farrell Fritz PC, urged the town not to interfere with the purchase, noting that the terms of the sale require it to remain a golf course and that it was in "the owner’s interest that the golf course remain a golf course."

In an email Tuesday, Feldman said his client "will leave all available options on the table" when asked whether they would sue if the town seized the property by condemnation or rezoned it without paying compensation.

