A group of residents who allege the Navy and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have failed to adequately investigate the presence of radioactive materials in Bethpage has put the agencies on notice they intend to sue and seek the intervention of a federal court.
Long Island Pure Water Ltd. last month sent formal notices of intent to sue to the secretary of the Navy, the...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.