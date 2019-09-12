Erin King Sweeney drops Hempstead re-election bid

Hempstead Town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, the leader of the town board's Republican majority, said Thursday she will not seek a second term in November because she is moving out of state.

"My husband's job has been relocated to North Carolina. Therefore, based upon the needs of my family, I will not be a candidate for re-election to the Town Board," King Sweeney said in a statement. "My personal journey over the last year has made me appreciate more than ever the importance of family. I send my deepest gratitude and best wishes to the residents of the 5th Councilmanic District whom I have had the privilege to serve."

King Sweeney, 45, is the daughter of Long Island Congressman Peter King (R-Seaford) and was a rising star in local Republican politics.

The Wantagh resident works as an aviation attorney at White Plains-based Eckert Seamans Attorneys at Law. She also runs her own consulting firm.

Her vacancy leaves an open Republican nomination less than two months before the election. Democrats have picked first-time candidate Lora Webster, 32, of Point Lookout, a stay-at-home mom and four-time Paralympian volleyball player.

Sweeney was first appointed to the town board in 2015 to succeed retiring Councilwoman Angie Cullen. She was elected to a four-year term later that year and has been a leading voice on the board, openly battling with former Republican Supervisor Anthony Santino and Democratic Supervisor Laura Gillen.

King Sweeney never endorsed Gillen, but actively campaigned against Santino, who supported an outside income cap that was later repealed.

King Sweeney still leads the majority of five Republicans on the board, often pushing through the board’s agenda and defeating Gillen’s proposals.

Gillen and King Sweeney have mended relations this year after a judge delivered a split decision in Gillen’s lawsuit against the board, invalidating a no-layoff clause for the town union. King Sweeney had voted against the no-layoff clause, but voted with the board majority on 191 transfers and promotions.

King Sweeney and Gillen have recently endorsed several bipartisan initiatives, including a moratorium on marijuana in the town and a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping liquids.