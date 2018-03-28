She’s working on a three-peat.

For the third straight year, Eva Casale of Glen Cove will run seven marathons in seven days across Long Island to raise money for wounded veterans.

Casale, 53, will run 26.2 miles each day from April 21-27 to raise funds for national nonprofit Hope for the Warriors.

“I’m doing this again to bring awareness to our troops, our veterans and fallen heroes here on Long Island,” said Casale, information technology vice president for Suffolk Federal Credit Union.

Each marathon will focus on a service member linked to the community where the road race is taking place. She’ll kick off her campaign in Northport to honor Long Island’s gold star families and will run her last marathon in Medford to commemorate Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL from Patchogue.

Casale said she’s run about 20 miles a day since January to prepare for the event. This year she’s hoping to raise $50,000 for the nonprofit. She raised $25,000 last year and $40,000 in 2016.

This year will be the first Casale also will race through Nassau County, shesaid. On April 22, she’ll run in Eisenhower Park and near Nassau Coliseum, and in Glen Cove on April 25.

“We are inspired and excited to have Eva and her team expand their efforts into Nassau County,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a news release. “Their dedication, hard work and commitment to making such a significant contribution to our local veterans is admirable and helps to promote and unify a stronger community here on Long Island.”

Since 2006, Casale has run 60 marathons and 38 ultramarathons — races stretching beyond the traditional 26.2 miles — raising more than $250,000 for several organizations. “Suffolk County is home to the largest veterans population in New York State and it is heartening to see residents like Eva step up to support these heroes,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in the release.

For more information, visit GoTeamEva.org.