Explosives found in newly bought home, Lynbrook police say

Lynbrook residents cleaning out the attic of their

Lynbrook residents cleaning out the attic of their newly purchased home found three cases of explosives Saturday, police said. Photo Credit: Kevin Madigan

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Lynbrook residents cleaning out the attic of their newly purchased home found three cases of explosives Saturday, police said.

Police evacuated a handful of surrounding homes after the noontime discovery of what they believe to be TNT, Lynbrook Village Police Lt. Joseph Cipolla said.

The Nassau County police Bomb Squad has been brought in to remove the explosives from the home on Lynbrook Avenue, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

