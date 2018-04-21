Explosives found in newly bought home, Lynbrook police say
Lynbrook residents cleaning out the attic of their newly purchased home found three cases of explosives Saturday, police said.
Police evacuated a handful of surrounding homes after the noontime discovery of what they believe to be TNT, Lynbrook Village Police Lt. Joseph Cipolla said.
The Nassau County police Bomb Squad has been brought in to remove the explosives from the home on Lynbrook Avenue, he said.
No other details were immediately available.
