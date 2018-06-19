TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead Town tax receiver holds Facebook town hall

Donald X. Clavin Jr., the town’s receiver of taxes, billed the livestreamed meeting as the first of its kind in the area.

Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald X. Clavin

Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald X. Clavin Jr. holds a Facebook town hall meeting at Lido Beach Town Park on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald X. Clavin Jr. answered residents’ questions Tuesday morning about their taxes, assessments and grievances during a live Facebook town hall at Lido Beach Town Park.

Clavin billed the event as Long Island’s first Facebook town hall. He took questions from residents who posted on his Facebook page, as well as from members of the audience at the town park.

He plans to hold more Facebook town halls, including events at night to accommodate residents’ schedules. He said audiences for his tax seminars through the years have ballooned from 10 people to hundreds, and now it’s necessary to reach residents who can’t make the programs but can watch online.

“In this day and age of social media, it’s only necessary that we expand the program,” he said in an interview after the event. “People don’t have the ability to come out to their communities anymore.”

Clavin has ramped up his presence in the town in recent months, holding many news conferences about the federal tax overhaul and the Nassau County assessment system. He is also rumored to be the Republican challenger in the supervisor’s race against Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen, though he has said he’s happy in his current elected position.

