Police are searching for two men who posed as undercover officers to stop a female Uber driver then robbed her Sunday evening in Freeport.

Nassau County police said the duo used a black four-door sedan, complete with a front-end "push bar," blue-and-white flashing lights and a siren, to initiate a stop of the Uber operator at South Long Beach Avenue and Porterfield Place around 5:15 p.m.

The locations is just south of Sunrise Highway and north of West Merrick Road.

Once stopped, police said one of the men, described about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with a mustache, earrings in both ears and a snake tattoo on his neck and a dragon tattoo on his right arm and wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, identified himself as "an undercover detective" ordering the 34-year-old woman from the Uber. The second man, police said, was 5-foot-7, 140 pounds. Police said he wore a red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

During the robbery, police said, the first man closed the driver's side door on the female Uber driver's hand, causing a laceration.

The two fake cops then rifled the Uber driver's pockets, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene north on South Long Beach Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.