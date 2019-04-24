Under a cloudless sky, as a line of flags snapped in a swift breeze, the remains of Marine Sgt. Robert Hendriks were buried with military honors during a graveside ceremony attended by hundreds of well wishers Wednesday at Calverton National Cemetery.

Hendriks, 25, died April 7 when his patrol was attacked near Bagram Airfield north of Kabul, the U.S. military’s main base in Afghanistan.

Following a rifle salute that shattered the silence, and a mournful taps blown by a bugler, a pair of Marines solemnly presented a folded flag both to Hendriks' mother and father as they sat by the grave.

More than 100 members of Hendriks’ Garden City-based unit, the 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines reserve infantry, waited in line to pay their respects. One by one, each approached the urn that holds Hendriks' ashes, paused for silent moments, then offered solemn salutes.

“It’s still too fresh to talk about,” said one Marine, who said he joined within a month of when Hendriks had, and who had trained with him as a machine-gunner.

Erik Hendriks, a retired New York City police detective, said he was thankful to the Long Island community for an outpouring of support that since his son’s death has united neighbors, teachers, veterans organizations, motorcycle clubs and uniformed personnel in expressions of sympathy.

Thousands of people, many of them carrying flags, lined roadways along the route that brought the slain Marine home last Friday, and again Wednesday, as a motorcade made its way to the cemetery from a funeral home in Glen Head. Fire departments suspended giant flags from overpasses on the Long Island Expressway.

“This is very impressive, very respectful,” Doug Gamble, commander of Locust Valley American Legion Post 962, said following the graveside ceremony. “The Marine Corps did a good job.”