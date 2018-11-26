A West Babylon man was charged Sunday with robbing a car wash in Farmingdale last month, Nassau police said.

On Oct. 29, Second Precinct officers found the rear door of Farmingdale Car Wash pried open and cash taken from the business' register. Video and fingerprint evidence was obtained at the scene, leading Second Squad detectives to charge Johan Serrano, 18.

Serrano was placed under arrest Sunday in West Babylon, where he was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from Massapequa Park, according to police.

He is being charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said. Serrano is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.