TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Farmingdale’s pace of downtown development may slow, mayor says

Master plan limits are tied to infrastructure limitations, parking availability and traffic impacts.

A mixed use project is proposed for this

A mixed use project is proposed for this Farmingdale storefront, a former CVS, seen here Dec. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The furious pace of new development in downtown Farmingdale may be headed for a slowdown after the village board considers the latest apartment building proposal, Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said.

A four-floor, 54-unit apartment building with commercial storefronts on Main Street being proposed would bring the total new units developed since 2012 in the downtown and train station area to 311. That’s close to the 375 units the village’s 2011 master plan envisioned being built out downtown over 25 years.

Hauppauge-based developer Staller Associates, Inc. is scheduled to present the project at a public hearing on March 5. The hearing had been scheduled for Dec. 4 but was postponed because the board had questions about it.

Buying in Farmingdale

“After the Staller project, the board’s intention is to sit back and take a look and see how things are going,” Ekstrand said. “Staller will probably be the last project for a little bit of time in the downtown.”

Ekstrand said the upper limit of new residential units was tied to limitations of infrastructure, availability of parking and impact on traffic. The new developments in the downtown area — completed, in progress and proposed — would increase the housing stock in the village by almost 9 percent from the 3,482 reported in the 2010 U.S. Census.

Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island, an organization that advocates for transit oriented development, said he was not surprised by the flurry of development.

“We knew it was going to move at this pace,” Alexander said. “There was pent-up demand.”

Community support at the hearings in Farmingdale has outweighed opposition, but “that may start to change as you get to the final sets of projects, as the parking issues get more challenging,” Alexander said.

Two other recent projects by Staller are adding 47 apartments in the downtown area. The 20 unit Loft at 231 Main Street is 100 percent occupied, Ekstrand said, and the 27 unit Loft at 285 Eastern Parkway is due to open in February.

The developer’s new proposal named The Loft at 333 Main Street, would be built on the site of a shuttered CVS pharmacy and other stores, and require an alley from Main Street to a municipal parking lot to be moved. The new building would reduce existing commercial space to 7,888 square feet from 25,525 square feet. A representative from Staller said the reason for the reduction was to reduce the need for parking. Even so, the plan calls for 87 parking spaces to be constructed under the apartments — three fewer than required by the village for the number and configuration of apartments.

Bar scene, some complaints come with growth

Ekstrand said the village board is not going to budge on the required residential parking.

“It’s wrong for the apartment dwellers to take spots away from our downtown retail,” Ekstrand said.

He said the project’s cost is estimated at $18 million. Staller’s other downtown projects in Farmingdale benefited from tax breaks in the form of payments in lieu taxes, known as PILOTs. The Staller representative said the company has not decided whether to seek a tax break for the new project.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Natalie Nelson, 29, of Freeport Cops: Woman with ‘cognitive impairment’ missing
President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at 1600: Gallup poll is an ‘Obamanation’ for Trump
LeNeve Zuhoski, 8, of Southold is bundled up Forecast: Weekend snow likely, but only up to 2 inches
Guests attending the Long Island Aquarium New Year's 3 New Year’s Eve events for families on LI
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers
Bernie Sanders campaigns with York City Mayor Bill Sanders to swear in de Blasio Monday
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE