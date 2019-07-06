A Long Island Rail Road parking lot in Farmingdale will be closed for at least six weeks beginning Monday.

The Farmingdale LIRR’s south parking lot will undergo a $1.2 million renovation to revamp its drainage system and install new LED lights, according to Mayor Ralph Ekstrand. The project should last between six and eight weeks and was funded through a bond and a $100,000 state grant.

“Unfortunately it’s something that just has to be done,” Ekstrand said. “It’s just part of keeping up with infrastructure repairs.”

Residents were notified about a week ago that the lot, which holds about 250 spaces, would be closed, Ekstrand said.

During the construction, commuters can also park at two small lots on Main Street about two blocks from the station and four blocks away at a lot off Melville Road, Ekstrand said. A drop-off area will also be set up at Secatogue Avenue near the station.