TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
85° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Farmingdale LIRR south parking lot to close during construction, mayor says

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

A Long Island Rail Road parking lot in Farmingdale will be closed for at least six weeks beginning Monday.

The Farmingdale LIRR’s south parking lot will undergo a $1.2 million renovation to revamp its drainage system and install new LED lights, according to Mayor Ralph Ekstrand. The project should last between six and eight weeks and was funded through a bond and a $100,000 state grant.

“Unfortunately it’s something that just has to be done,” Ekstrand said. “It’s just part of keeping up with infrastructure repairs.”

Residents were notified about a week ago that the lot, which holds about 250 spaces, would be closed, Ekstrand said.

During the construction, commuters can also park at two small lots on Main Street about two blocks from the station and four blocks away at a lot off Melville Road, Ekstrand said. A drop-off area will also be set up at Secatogue Avenue near the station.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachel Uda on June

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Darcy Restivo, a teacher in the Merrick School Teacher bought items with stolen debit card, police say
Lisa Calla of Smithtown, left, and Julia Mulroy LI woman's kidney gift to teen unites families
Liz Gray, 32, of Huntington, cools off in Forecast: It's a steam bath today before rain later
Natalie Lapelosa, 43, of Wantagh, is charged with Landlord charged after attacking tenant, cops say
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives respond to Cops: Man shot dead, 1 stabbed at house party
This Mastic home is listed for $229,000. Renovated LI home lists for $229,000
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search