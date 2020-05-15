Cops: Route 109 in Farmingdale closed because of fire

A fire in Farmingdale has prompted police to close Route 109 in both directions in Farmingdale, Nassau County police said.

Route 109 was closed between Staples Street and E. Carmans Road, police said. Authorities were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. Friday. The road was still closed in both directions at 8:30 p.m., a police spokesman said.

No other information was immediately available.