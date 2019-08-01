An attorney for a Massapequa Park man who State Police said drove a BMW that caused a four-car crash on the Meadowbrook Parkway that left two people dead on Sunday said his client suffered a seizure that triggered the accident, and that the man and his family mourn for the victims.

“Words cannot adequately express how deeply distraught the Bochichio family is over the loss of life in this accident,” said William Petrillo of Garden City, who represents Thomas A. Bochichio, 22. “Our heartfelt prayers are for all families involved. Thomas has been fully cooperative with the investigation and the evidence clearly establishes that a sudden unforeseen, severe seizure was the cause of this tragedy.”

Samantha C. Shaw, 23, of Westbury, and Timothy J. Lafferty, 24, of Syosset, died after the 1:58 p.m. crash in the northbound lanes near Exit M1, off Old Country Road and between Westbury and Garden City, officials said.

A State Police spokesman, Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, said: “Mr. Bochichio’s medical history and any possible impairment are currently under investigation. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.”

Police said the 2013 BMW X5 SUV Bochichio was driving bumped a 2018 Honda Civic into a steel light pole, then struck the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser carrying Shaw and Lafferty, and then hit a 2017 GMC Acadia. Shaw and Lafferty were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bochichio was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola for minor injuries. State Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash to contact State Police Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.