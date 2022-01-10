TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in head-on Massapequa crash, Nassau police say

Scene of Sunday's head-on crash on Carmans Road

Scene of Sunday's head-on crash on Carmans Road in Massapequa. Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 75-year-old driver died after a head-on crash with another car in Massapequa Sunday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The man was driving a Hyundai Sonata north on Carmans Road near Bailey Drive when it collided with a Honda Civic at about 12:40 p.m., police said in a news release Monday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 33-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the Honda may have broken a leg, and is in stable condition, police said.

The collision is still being probed.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

