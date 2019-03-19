A “super-reckless” high-speed midnight chase involving a BMW and an Audi began when the drivers argued in Valley Stream and ended in a crash in Hempstead that killed one of them and critically injured his passenger, police said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old BMW driver was rear-ended by the 23-year-old Audi driver on Baldwin Road, sending the BMW crashing into a fire hydrant and then a tree, said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commander of the Nassau police homicide squad. The BMW driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Audi driver — who knew the man who was killed — escaped with minor injuries, and was arrested; charges were being worked out with the district attorney’s office, he said.

The chase lasted at least about 5 miles, with the two men pursuing each other on the Southern State Parkway before reaching Baldwin Road, police said.

“It appears they were driving at an excessive rate of speed northbound on Baldwin Road; at some point, right around here, the Audi strikes the BMW from behind, causing that vehicle to lose control,” and hit the hydrant and tree, Fitzpatrick said at a news conference at the crash scene.

The 21-year-old woman who was in the BMW’s front seat was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, Fitzpatrick said.

The police did not immediately release the identities of either driver or the passenger.

After slamming into the BMW near Acacia Avenue, the Audi hit a parked taxi cab, Fitzpatrick said, “causing him to further lose control, spin out of control.”

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His car came to rest several hundred feet away, he estimated.

One of the factors that sets the 12:02 a.m. crash apart from street racing or road rage — which can erupt between strangers — is that the two drivers knew each other.

“It’s more of a dispute over a disturbance between the parties involved that manifested itself in this collision,” Fitzpatrick said.

He did not specify where the chase started or describe the nature of the dispute.

“They knew each other,” he said. “They got into their vehicles and started chasing each other; the dispute was in the vehicles at that point.”

Fitzpatrick added: “They were doing this back and forth, through Franklin Avenue, onto the Southern State Parkway, and eventually ended up northbound on Baldwin Road. It’s a high-speed pursuit; they went for a long distance and ended up with a tragedy.”

Any driver being pursued by another should pull over, preferably in a lighted area, and call the police, he advised.

As for these two young men, it was “super reckless, at night … there are still a lot of cars on the road at midnight, to be driving at that super egregious speed, you know, playing bumper cars or what — this what it ends up in.”

With Chau Lam