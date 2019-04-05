A driver was killed in Garden City on Thursday night after her car struck a curb then a tree, according to Nassau police.

Police said the 24-year-old woman, whom they did not identify, suffered “multiple trauma injuries.” She was taken to a hospital and was declared dead by a physician, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:24 p.m., police said.

Police said the woman, driving a 2006 Nissan, was traveling south on Clinton Road, at Poplar Street, when her car hit the curb and crossed into the northbound lane. Her car then struck at tree at the corner of Clinton Road and Garden Street, police said.