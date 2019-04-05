TODAY'S PAPER
Woman killed in crash into tree in Garden City, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A driver was killed in Garden City on Thursday night after her car struck a curb then a tree, according to Nassau police.

Police said the 24-year-old woman, whom they did not identify, suffered “multiple trauma injuries.” She was taken to a hospital and was declared dead by a physician, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:24 p.m., police said.

Police said the woman, driving a 2006 Nissan, was traveling south on Clinton Road, at Poplar Street, when her car hit the curb and crossed into the northbound lane. Her car then struck at tree at the corner of Clinton Road and Garden Street, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

