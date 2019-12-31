One man died and another man was seriously hurt Tuesday when a Mercedes-Benz collided with a pickup truck in Hewlett, Nassau police said.

According to detectives, the driver of the 2017 Mercedes, an 85-year-old man, was northbound on Peninsula Boulevard and tried to make a left turn at Harris Avenue when the vehicle collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling south on the boulevard.

The Mercedes driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the pickup, a 77-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m., police said.

Neither man was identified by police. The investigation is ongoing, they said.



