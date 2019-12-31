TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: One man dead, one man hurt in Hewlett crash 

Police on Tuesday investigate the crash on Pennisula

Police on Tuesday investigate the crash on Pennisula Boulevard near Harris Street in Hewlett. Credit: John Scalesi

By Newsday Staff
Print

One man died and another man was seriously hurt Tuesday when a Mercedes-Benz collided with a pickup truck in Hewlett, Nassau police said.

According to detectives, the driver of the 2017 Mercedes, an 85-year-old man, was northbound on Peninsula Boulevard and tried to make a left turn at Harris Avenue when the vehicle collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling south on the boulevard.

The Mercedes driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the pickup, a 77-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m., police said.

Neither man was identified by police. The investigation is ongoing, they said.


By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The Village of Floral Park used Centennial Hall Floral Park sells historic Centennial Hall for $1.2M
Singing, dancing and prayers to inspire communal celebration 92,000 expected at MetLife Stadium for Jewish celebration
Newsday photographer Alan Raia covering the USAir Flight Alan Raia, longtime Newsday photographer, dies at 85
Nassau County police at the scene along Peninsula Police: Man struck, killed crossing Woodmere street
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has Forecast: Low of 33 for New Year's Eve
Fishing for stripped bass on the shore of Kick off 2020 at the beach: Empire State Passes go on sale Jan. 1
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search