Long IslandNassau

Car crashes into Welcome to Jones Beach monument, driver killed, State Police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One person was killed when a car crashed into the Welcome to Jones Beach monument on the Meadowbrook State Parkway Tuesday morning and burst into flames, State Police said.

The crash occurred at 8:05 a.m. at Exit M10, the exit for the Loop Parkway leading to Point Lookout, Lido and Long Beach, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the driver, pending notification of next of kin. There were no passengers in the vehicle, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the vehicle was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when it left the roadway and slammed into the monument wall.

The monument is on a triangle-shaped median between the main roadway and the exit ramp leading to the loop.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

