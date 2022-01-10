TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Driver killed when his car flips on Wantagh Avenue in Levittown

The scene of a three-vehicle crash at the

The scene of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wantagh Avenue at Red Maple Drive in Levittown that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A motorist was killed Monday when his Dodge Ram flipped over on Wantagh Avenue in Levittown and collided with two other vehicles, according to Nassau County police.

Homicide Squad detectives reported that the 46-year-old man was driving north on Wantagh Avenue ​at about 9:30 a.m. when his truck struck a curb and a fence. The vehicle flipped over ​and struck two westbound vehicles stopped on Red Maple Drive North. The driver, who was not identified by police, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other drivers, a 60-year-old woman driving a Ford 150 and a 24-year-old man in a Honda Odyssey, were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police did not identify them on Monday.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Nassau top stories

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman issued an order
School boards group: Blakeman lacks say on masking
Shops along Birch Hill Road in Locust Valley,
Off the beaten path, Locust Valley relishes its 'old-town feel'
A seat on the Great Neck Library Board
Great Neck trustees vote to hire law firm over vacant library seat
Rhythm of the Knight, from Uniondale High School,
GOP boosts its majority as Nassau legislature sworn in
AP environmental science class taught by Michael Khan
Long Island schools No. 1 statewide on college-level coursework, exams
The Glen Head Post Office is located at
Hamlet's post office closed due to 'partial roof damage,' official says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?