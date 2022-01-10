A motorist was killed Monday when his Dodge Ram flipped over on Wantagh Avenue in Levittown and collided with two other vehicles, according to Nassau County police.

Homicide Squad detectives reported that the 46-year-old man was driving north on Wantagh Avenue ​at about 9:30 a.m. when his truck struck a curb and a fence. The vehicle flipped over ​and struck two westbound vehicles stopped on Red Maple Drive North. The driver, who was not identified by police, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other drivers, a 60-year-old woman driving a Ford 150 and a 24-year-old man in a Honda Odyssey, were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police did not identify them on Monday.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.