A 47-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle Tuesday night on the Meadowbrook State Parkway and crashing into a tree in Hempstead, New York State Police said Wednesday.

Elmer D. Rios-Molina, 47, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the Nassau University Medical Center following Tuesday’s 6:42 p.m. crash, police said in a statement.

Rios-Molina was driving southbound on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, north of M7, when he lost control and struck a tree in the center median, officials said. He was the only driver in the vehicle during the crash, police said.