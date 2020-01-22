TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead man killed after crashing into tree on Meadowbrook Parkway

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 47-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle Tuesday night on the Meadowbrook State Parkway and crashing into a tree in Hempstead, New York State Police said Wednesday.

Elmer D. Rios-Molina, 47, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the Nassau University Medical Center following Tuesday’s 6:42 p.m. crash, police said in a statement.

Rios-Molina was driving southbound on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, north of M7, when he lost control and struck a tree in the center median, officials said. He was the only driver in the vehicle during the crash, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

