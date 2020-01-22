Hempstead man killed after crashing into tree on Meadowbrook Parkway
A 47-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle Tuesday night on the Meadowbrook State Parkway and crashing into a tree in Hempstead, New York State Police said Wednesday.
Elmer D. Rios-Molina, 47, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the Nassau University Medical Center following Tuesday’s 6:42 p.m. crash, police said in a statement.
Rios-Molina was driving southbound on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, north of M7, when he lost control and struck a tree in the center median, officials said. He was the only driver in the vehicle during the crash, police said.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.