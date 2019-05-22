The southbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway is closed in Woodbury as authorities investigate a fatal crash, police said.

One person died, Nassau County police said.

The Route 135 lanes are closed between Exit 13, for the Long Island Expressway, and Exit 14, for Jericho Turnpike.

The closure began just before 7:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website.

No additional details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.