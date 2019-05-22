TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Fatal crash closes southbound Route 135 in Woodbury, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

The southbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway is closed in Woodbury as authorities investigate a fatal crash, police said.

One person died, Nassau County police said.

The Route 135 lanes are closed between Exit 13, for the Long Island Expressway, and Exit 14, for Jericho Turnpike.

The closure began just before 7:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website. 

No additional details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

This Shelter Island farmhouse, for $899,000, includes three Visitors 'seek some sort of quietude' in LI town
President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House 1600: Impeachment fever grips more House Democrats
Brentwood's Kofi Amanquah, seen at Aon Gaming in Arena tournament to draw video gamers to LI
Adventureland in Farmingdale. Adventureland invites moms to ride free
Graduates during the Farmingdale State College's commencement on Farmingdale State to graduates: 'Do the right thing'
Demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against abortion Rallies to keep abortion legal: 'A woman's choice'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search