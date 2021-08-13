Man on motorcycle dies in South Hempstead crash

A 28-year-old man on a motorcycle died on a South Hempstead street after crashing into a sedan on Thursday evening, Nassau police said.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was heading north on Grand Avenue on a 2009 Gold Honda when he hit the 2019 Acura being driven westbound on Village Avenue by a woman who was not hurt in the collision.

The man was pronounced at the site of the collision, which occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Additional details, including the identity of the woman driver, were not released, "pending an investigation," the police said.

No further information was immediately available.