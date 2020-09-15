The eastbound Southern State Parkway has been closed near Exit 27 in Wantagh for a multivehicle accident with "multiple fatalities," State Police said Tuesday.

Details of the crash are still emerging.

Police said the crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. in the vicinity of Exit 29 in North Massapequa, the exit for Route 107, and said all eastbound lanes will likely remain closed in the area for much of the morning for investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

