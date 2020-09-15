TODAY'S PAPER
'Multiple fatalities' in crash close eastbound Southern State, police say

Police investigate a fatal crash on the eastbound

Police investigate a fatal crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 29 in North Massapequa early Tuesday morning. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The eastbound Southern State Parkway has been closed near Exit 27 in Wantagh for a multivehicle accident with "multiple fatalities," State Police said Tuesday.

Details of the crash are still emerging.

Police said the crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. in the vicinity of Exit 29 in North Massapequa, the exit for Route 107, and said all eastbound lanes will likely remain closed in the area for much of the morning for investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

