Man killed in Southern State Parkway crash, State Police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 55-year-old man from Jamaica, Queens died after his Jeep was rear-ended on the Southern State Parkway near the Hempstead exit early Saturday morning, State Police said.

Terry H. Rivens was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Rivens was headed west on the parkway when a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, also westbound, hit his Jeep, causing it to roll over around 2:37 a.m., police said. The crash occurred west of Exit 17S.

The driver of the Malibu, Saybien K. Barron, 21, of Hempstead, and a passenger, Latrell K. Adams, 21, of Selden, were taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital for treatment, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the state police at 631-756-3300.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

