Fire leaves disabled man dead, sources say

The Bethpage Fire Department responds to a fatal

The Bethpage Fire Department responds to a fatal fire early Friday morning on Farm Ranch Road East in Bethpage. Credit: Kevin Imm

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An early morning residential fire in Bethpage left a disabled male resident dead Friday, sources close to the investigation have confirmed.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy to be conducted by the Medical Examiner's office, officials said.

Nassau County police and the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office said the victim appears to have been alone in the house on Farm Ranch Road East when the fire broke out. The blaze was reported in a 911 call at 2:04 a.m.

Nassau Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said initial indications are the fire was non-suspicious, accidental, but said the investigation is ongoing — but said it appears there were "no operating smoke detectors found in the home."

Police said Arson/Bomb Squad and Homicide detectives also are investigating the incident, but that is standard procedure with serious or fatal fires.

Uttaro said four local departments with about 50 firefighters responded to the scene, under the command of Bethpage Fire Department Chief Kevin A. Isernia.

Also responding were Farmingdale, Levittown and Plainview, with three additional departments on standby. There were no other reported injuries, Uttaro said.

Responding firefighters were met with what Uttaro described as "heavy fire conditions." He said the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, at which time firefighters were finally able to enter the home — discovering the victim.

A news release said the sole occupant in the house was pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m. and transported to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

