A Hempstead woman died Saturday afternoon following a fire in her apartment, according to Hempstead Village Police.

The fire occurred at 34 Elk St., where it is believed the woman lived alone, said Lt. Richard Holland.

She was transported to Nassau County University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, he said.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the second-floor apartment.

Details regarding the cause of the fire and the woman’s identity were not yet available, Holland said.