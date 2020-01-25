A fatal fire in Plainview is under investigation, according to James Hickman, a division supervisor with the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office.

Hickman said firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on Audrey Avenue in Plainview at 12:36 p.m. and made “an aggressive attack” into the building. Once inside, he said, firefighters discovered one occupant who was already dead.

He said the fire had been contained.

Other details weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.