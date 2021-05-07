Cops ID victims in fatal Garden City fire

Two of the three family members who died in Thursday's fire in Garden City have been identified by the Nassau County Police Department, with the identity of the male victim pending an autopsy.

They are Gail Madigan, 60, a longtime volunteer with the village's Parent Teacher Association, and Molly Madigan, 18, a Garden City High School student who was bound for New York University. The unidentified man is 62, the department said.

The fire, which tore through a Garden City house just before sunrise Thursday, was one of two blazes that morning that forced Nassau County to deploy almost all its firefighting departments, the fire marshal's office said.

Alison Volpe, head of the district’s Parent Teacher Association, said the PTA tied blue, white, purple and pink ribbons on trees and poles on streets from the family’s home to the school, in the Madigan family's memory.

Blue and white for the PTA, purple for NYU — where Molly was headed for college — and pink because it was her favorite color.

"She volunteered basically every year, from the time that her kids were in kindergarten. This was going to be Molly’s last year, so this would have been her last year," Volpe said of her predecessor on the PTA. "Her legacy is unparalleled."

Outside the house Friday, mourners had placed a photo collage outside, with the family’s name and the elegy: "forever in our hearts, we love you."

Arlene Conigliaro, of Garden City, stopped by to see the home.

"The whole senior class are all upset," she said. "It’s unbelievable."

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said Thursday that firefighters, redeployed from a "massive" fire at a trash center in Westbury, responded to the home quickly.

The fire broke out at 5:38 a.m. Thursday at the Washington Avenue house, according to Uttaro at a briefing Thursday afternoon. The house is a two-story Colonial, built in 1948, according to county records.

Uttaro said Thursday that the fire is not believed to be suspicious but the cause is not yet known.

In a public letter sent later Thursday, Garden City's school superintendent Kusum Sinha said that one of the three victims attended the district's high school.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the devastating house fire claimed the lives of three beloved individuals, including a Garden City High School student," the letter said. "This tragedy affects our entire community as we mourn this immeasurable loss, and our hearts go out to everyone who knew them."

Check back for updates on this developing story.