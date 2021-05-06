"Multiple" people died when a fire tore through a Garden City home early Thursday morning, a Nassau fire official said.

The fire was reported at 5:48 a.m. at a Washington Street home, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said. Uttaro could only confirm that there were "multiple fatalities," but did not say how many people died.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

"That is the sad story," Uttaro said by telephone. "The fire is out...we are still actively working the scene."

Uttaro said firefighters, redeployed from a "massive" fire at a trash center in New Cassel, responded to the home quickly.

Upon arriving, the firefighters were "met with very heavy fire throughout the house," he said.

It took the "better part of two hours" and firefighters from a dozen departments to bring the blaze under control, he said.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One Garden City police officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters suffered injuries but declined to be taken to hospitals, he said.

The New Cassel fire, which disrupted service on the Long Island Rail road, was battled by firefighters from more than four dozen departments.

This is the first time in recent memory that almost all 71 of Nassau County‘s fire departments have been called out to fight fires at the same time, Uttaro said.

"It was an historic night for the Nassau County fire service and all the mutual aid," Uttaro said.