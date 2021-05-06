TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

'Multiple' people dead in Garden City blaze, Nassau fire official says

An early-morning blaze in Garden City on Thursday left

An early-morning blaze in Garden City on Thursday left "multiple" people dead, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said.  Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

"Multiple" people died when a fire tore through a Garden City home early Thursday morning, a Nassau fire official said.

The fire was reported at 5:48 a.m. at a Washington Street home, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said. Uttaro could only confirm that there were "multiple fatalities," but did not say how many people died.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

"That is the sad story," Uttaro said by telephone. "The fire is out...we are still actively working the scene."

Uttaro said firefighters, redeployed from a "massive" fire at a trash center in New Cassel, responded to the home quickly.

Upon arriving, the firefighters were "met with very heavy fire throughout the house," he said.

It took the "better part of two hours" and firefighters from a dozen departments to bring the blaze under control, he said.

One Garden City police officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters suffered injuries but declined to be taken to hospitals, he said.

The New Cassel fire, which disrupted service on the Long Island Rail road, was battled by firefighters from more than four dozen departments.

This is the first time in recent memory that almost all 71 of Nassau County‘s fire departments have been called out to fight fires at the same time, Uttaro said.

"It was an historic night for the Nassau County fire service and all the mutual aid," Uttaro said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced an initiative
Nassau County to young residents: Don't miss out on COVID-19 vaccine
Gwen Jones, 17, recently put together 150 art
Teen creates art kits for mental health center
Firefighters Thursday morning continued to battle a blaze
LIRR service restored, but firefighters continue battling 'massive' fire
Dr. Winardo Lomboy (right), of Flushing, Queens, and
When was the last time you saw a dentist? COVID-19 fears take toll on care
A Great Neck South High School team, seen
Nassau School Notebook: Teams in Science Olympiads
Lucas Randell, a sophomore at Chaminade High School,
Way to Go! Chaminade student makes, sells SeaMasks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?