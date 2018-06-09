Cops: Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Elmont
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening during a crash in Elmont.
Police said the 26-year-old rider of a 2013 Kawasaki crashed with a 2008 Chevy TrailBlazer while making a turn from Atherton Avenue onto southbound Belmont Boulevard, Nassau County police said.
The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and suffered multiple severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. The driver of the Chevy was not injured.
Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed.
