Cops: Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Elmont

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening during a crash in Elmont.

Police said the 26-year-old rider of a 2013 Kawasaki crashed with a 2008 Chevy TrailBlazer while making a turn from Atherton Avenue onto southbound Belmont Boulevard, Nassau County police said.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and suffered multiple severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

