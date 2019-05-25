TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police: Seaford man dies in motorcycle crash

Police identified the victim as Joshua Helfenbein in the Friday morning crash at the intersection of I.U. Willets Road and Albertson Avenue in Albertson.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Nassau County homicide detectives were investigating the death of a 29-year-old Seaford man who was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Albertson on Friday morning.

Police identified the victim as Joshua Helfenbein in the 11:17 a.m. crash at the intersection of I.U. Willets Road and Albertson Avenue.

Police said he was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 70-year-old man whom police declined to identify.

Helfenbein was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

