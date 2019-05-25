Nassau County homicide detectives were investigating the death of a 29-year-old Seaford man who was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Albertson on Friday morning.

Police identified the victim as Joshua Helfenbein in the 11:17 a.m. crash at the intersection of I.U. Willets Road and Albertson Avenue.

Police said he was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 70-year-old man whom police declined to identify.

Helfenbein was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.