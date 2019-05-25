Nassau police: Seaford man dies in motorcycle crash
Police identified the victim as Joshua Helfenbein in the Friday morning crash at the intersection of I.U. Willets Road and Albertson Avenue in Albertson.
Police identified the victim as Joshua Helfenbein in the 11:17 a.m. crash at the intersection of I.U. Willets Road and Albertson Avenue.
Police said he was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 70-year-old man whom police declined to identify.
Helfenbein was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.
