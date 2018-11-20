TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist dies after Massapequa crash, police say

By Newsday Staff
A motorcyclist died after a crash in Massapequa on Monday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The man, 22, was going north on Broadway on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle about 4 p.m. when he collided with a southbound 2006 Ford Taurus that was turning left onto Boston Avenue, police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was ejected, injured and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The motorcycle was impounded for a brake test, police said. The Taurus was brake tested and released to the driver, a 66-year-old woman who was not injured and not identified.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating, police said.

By Newsday Staff

