Motorcyclist dies after Massapequa crash, police say
A motorcyclist died after a crash in Massapequa on Monday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
The man, 22, was going north on Broadway on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle about 4 p.m. when he collided with a southbound 2006 Ford Taurus that was turning left onto Boston Avenue, police said in a statement.
The motorcyclist was ejected, injured and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was withheld pending family notification.
The motorcycle was impounded for a brake test, police said. The Taurus was brake tested and released to the driver, a 66-year-old woman who was not injured and not identified.
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating, police said.
