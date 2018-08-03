Motorcyclist dies after being ejected in Rockville Centre crash, police say
A motorcyclist died early Friday after he struck a curb while taking a curve on Rockaway Avenue in Rockville Centre, police said.
The 41-year-old man was going north on a 1999 Harley-Davidson at 12:03 a.m. when he hit the curb near Woods Place, Nassau County police said.
He mounted the sidewalk, struck a 2014 Kia parked in a driveway, careened through shrubbery, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree, Nassau County police said.
He was pronounced dead at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, police said.
His identity was not released pending notification of his family.
