TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Motorcyclist dies after being ejected in Rockville Centre crash, police say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A motorcyclist died early Friday after he struck a curb while taking a curve on Rockaway Avenue in Rockville Centre, police said.

The 41-year-old man was going north on a 1999 Harley-Davidson at 12:03 a.m. when he hit the curb near Woods Place, Nassau County police said.

He mounted the sidewalk, struck a 2014 Kia parked in a driveway, careened through shrubbery, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree, Nassau County police said.

He was pronounced dead at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, police said.

His identity was not released pending notification of his family.

Latest Long Island News

Veronica Borracci, who is charged with leaving the Officials: Driver in fatal hit-run released on bail
Cheyenne Syrek, 16, of Bay Shore, completed the LIer takes on Tough Mudder in her Sweet 16 gown
Harvey Weinstein attends his arraignment in court in Papers: Weinstein asks judge to dismiss charges
Activist Therese Okoumou talks to reporters outside a  Statue of Liberty climber open to a plea deal
Dr. Kevin L. Zacharoff was the keynote speaker Despite epidemic, doctor says opioids help patients
The Long Island Road Road station in Hicksville LIRR plans service changes for August weekends