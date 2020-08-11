A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Elmont was killed in a collision Monday evening in Garden City Park, police said.

Nassau County police identified the motorcyclist as Sedat Denizhan and said he was riding a 2014 Ducati motorcycle eastbound on Jericho Turnpike when a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old girl attempted a left-hand turn from westbound Jericho Turnpike onto County Courthouse Road at about 8:25 p.m.

The resulting collision saw Denizhan ejected from the bike, police said. He was transported to a hospital with what police described as "multiple trauma injuries," and was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The girl, accompanied by her 51-year-old mother, remained at the scene, police said. Police said both refused medical attention.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.