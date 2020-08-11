TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Motorcyclist killed in Garden City Park crash, Nassau police say

Nassau County police are investigating a fatal collision

Nassau County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a Jeep at Jericho Turnpike and County Courthouse Road in Garden City Park Monday night. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Elmont was killed in a collision Monday evening in Garden City Park, police said.

Nassau County police identified the motorcyclist as Sedat Denizhan and said he was riding a 2014 Ducati motorcycle eastbound on Jericho Turnpike when a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old girl attempted a left-hand turn from westbound Jericho Turnpike onto County Courthouse Road at about 8:25 p.m.

The resulting collision saw Denizhan ejected from the bike, police said. He was transported to a hospital with what police described as "multiple trauma injuries," and was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The girl, accompanied by her 51-year-old mother, remained at the scene, police said. Police said both refused medical attention.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

Karen Steinhaus, Phil Dalton, Huntington Councilwoman Joan Cergol, Huntington to upgrade parks, make beaches more accessible
A PSEG worker on the job on Middle LIers still without power as heat wave continues
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference Cuomo threatens to revoke PSEG operating license
Joe Innace, next to his damaged vehicle outside PSEG LI: Restoration of power may go into Wednesday, beyond
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that school 'Schedule the parent briefings': Cuomo urges schools to act on reopening plans
A fallen tree snapped a utility pole, took Number of current outages hard to pin down
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search