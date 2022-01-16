TODAY'S PAPER
Pair charged in November fatal shooting of Hempstead man, police say

Nassau police in November at Alexander Avenue and

Nassau police in November at Alexander Avenue and Lee Road in Uniondale, where a Hempstead man was found fatally shot. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau police have arrested and charged two men in connection with the November fatal shooting of a Hempstead man found wounded on a Uniondale street, authorities said.

Kyle Colthirst, 18, of Uniondale, and Tariq Pitaud, 18, of West Babylon, each face charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 10 shooting of Kyle Midtlyng, 24, police said Sunday.

Midtlyng was found with with a gunshot wound Nov. 10 at Alexander Avenue and Lee Road in Uniondale, police said. He was pronounced dead by a Nassau County police medic, authorities said.

Colthirst and Pitaud are both scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

