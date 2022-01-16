Nassau police have arrested and charged two men in connection with the November fatal shooting of a Hempstead man found wounded on a Uniondale street, authorities said.

Kyle Colthirst, 18, of Uniondale, and Tariq Pitaud, 18, of West Babylon, each face charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 10 shooting of Kyle Midtlyng, 24, police said Sunday.

Midtlyng was found with with a gunshot wound Nov. 10 at Alexander Avenue and Lee Road in Uniondale, police said. He was pronounced dead by a Nassau County police medic, authorities said.

Colthirst and Pitaud are both scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.