TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Man fatally shot at Old Bethpage park

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Huntington Station man was shot dead inside a park in Old Bethpage Saturday night, police said.

Stefon Pierre, 22, was shot once in the stomach while he was inside Haypath Road Park and declared dead at a hospital, Nassau County police said Monday.

Police said they received a 911 call for help at 11:24 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and police said no additional information is available at this time.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The owners of the proposed Long Island Surf Brookhaven approves plan for year-round surf park
Security Dodge in Amityville is one of the Amityville auto dealership applies to expand
The now-defunct Jackson Steel operated inside 435 First Mineola Superfund site to turn into storage warehouse
Arts and dance classes will be held at Ballet classes, scholarships for LI kids
Rona Smith, who at the time was chairwoman Southold reduces size of housing advisory panel
The Harewood Estate in Laurel Hollow. LI's Harewood Estate lists for $5.995 million
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search