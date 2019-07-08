Cops: Man fatally shot at Old Bethpage park
A Huntington Station man was shot dead inside a park in Old Bethpage Saturday night, police said.
Stefon Pierre, 22, was shot once in the stomach while he was inside Haypath Road Park and declared dead at a hospital, Nassau County police said Monday.
Police said they received a 911 call for help at 11:24 p.m.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and police said no additional information is available at this time.
