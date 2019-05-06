TODAY'S PAPER
FBI subpoenas Oyster Bay Town for records on Genovese crime family members

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not comment, but the deputy town supervisor said the request was "very broad" and sought information for "any records" of the people named.

 "There are no members of the Genovese crime family that I know of that work for the town," said Deputy Town Supervisor Gregory Carman Jr. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By Ted Phillips
Oyster Bay Town Hall received a federal subpoena seeking records about members of the Genovese crime family, a town official said Monday.

“Names that they’ve asked us about seem to tie into the Genovese crime family,” said Deputy Town Supervisor Gregory Carman Jr. “There are no members of the Genovese crime family that I know of that work for the town.”

Carman said the information request was “very broad” and asked for “any records” of the people named.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with the town,” Carman said.

John Marzulli, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District, declined to comment.

Two plainclothes agents arrived at Town Hall shortly before noon and left about 10 minutes later. After they left, one of them showed a reporter FBI identification and referred questions to the FBI press office. Calls to the New York City FBI press office were not returned Monday.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

