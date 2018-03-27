Photos: FDNY firefighter from LI dies in movie set blaze

FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, 37, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, after battling a blaze in Harlem on the movie set of "Motherless Brooklyn," officials said.

A Flower wreath is brought into the Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park for the wake of fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson on March 26, 2018.

Firefighters embrace as they gather to pay their respects to fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson during his wake at the Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park. March 26, 2018.

An FDNY firefighter who worked with fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson listens as Capt. Daniel Kudlak (not pictured) speaks to media about what kind of a man Davidson was during his wake at the Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park. March 26, 2018.

FDNY Captain Daniel Kudlak, center, who worked with fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson is comforted by comrades as gather to pay their respects to Davidson during his wake at the Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park. March 26, 2018.

Firemen salute fallen firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson, 37, of Engine Company 69, as his body is removed from the office of the medical examiner Friday, March 23. Davidson had been with the FDNY for 15 years, and is from Floral Park. Davidson, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant, died of smoke inhalation after battling a fire at the set of a movie in Harlem.

The scene of the Harlem fire on St. Nicholas Avenue at West 149th Street where FDNY firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson battled the blaze on Thursday, March 22, and later died of smoke inhalation.

The scene of a Harlem fire on St. Nicholas Avenue at West 149th Street where FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant, suffered smoke inhalation and later died after battling the blaze on Thursday, March 22.

A person looks through the window of Engine 69's firehouse door Friday, March 23, not far from the fire scene, after the death of firefighter Michael Davidson, of Floral Park, who was found in the cellar of the building in Harlem where "Motherless Brooklyn" was being filmed.

FDNY members stand by as a Consolidated Edison Company of New York Inc. crew digs up the street at the scene of a heavily damaged building at West 149th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem Friday, March 23, after a five-alarm fire that took the the life of FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson. The building was being used as the movie set of "Motherless Brooklyn" when the fire broke out, officials said.

Members of the FDNY console each other as the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home on Friday, March 23, in Floral Park.

Members of the FDNY carry the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson into Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park Friday, March 23.

The body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home on Friday, March 23, in Floral Park.

The body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home on Friday, March 23, in Floral Park.

Members of the FDNY embrace as they await the arrival of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park Friday, March 23.

The body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home on Friday, March 23, n Floral Park.

Members of the FDNY embrace as they await the arrival of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park Friday, March 23.

Members of the FDNY salute as the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park Friday, March 23.