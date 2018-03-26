TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Afternoon
31° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

ME: FDNY firefighter from LI died of smoke inhalation

Investigation into the death of Michael Davidson of Floral Park is continuing to look at whether it was accidental or by other means.

New York City Department of Environmental Protection workers

New York City Department of Environmental Protection workers on Monday in front of the site on St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan where firefighter Michael Davidson was killed. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson died of smoke inhalation as he fought a fire Thursday in Manhattan, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York said Monday.

In a short statement, the chief medical examiner’s office said the manner of death was undergoing further study. Manner of death determinations are normally guided by the fire marshal report to determine if the death was accidental or brought on by some other means.

It was unclear Monday what caused Davidson to inhale smoke and not oxygen from his portable supply at the fire. A spokesman for the FDNY said that investigation by fire marshals was still ongoing.

Davidson, 37, the married father of four children from Floral Park, was the point man on a hose team when he entered the basement of a Harlem building being used as a movie set.

The fire occurred at 773 St. Nicholas Ave., the former home of St. Nick’s Pub, a jazz club that closed in 2011. The building is being used as a set for “Motherless Brooklyn,” a film directed by Edward Norton co-starring Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

The film’s producers have said they were nearly done for the day when crew members saw smoke near the set and other parts of the building.

An FDNY spokesman said Sunday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Davidson will be remembered at a funeral Mass Tuesday morning at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

The funeral for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Latest Long Island News

Firefighers battle a blaze at the Ebo Hill Ebo Hill mansion destroyed by fire, cops say
One of the controversial blue and white New Feds: ‘I Love NY’ signs coming down in April
Nassau County legislator and presiding officer Richard Nicolello Nassau lawmakers OK borrowing for reassessment
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Singh details bribes at Mangano’s corruption trial
President Donald Trump, seen with Vice President Mike U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats over poisoning
Harendra Singh, seen here on March 8, was Power on Trial: Singh’s credibility attacked