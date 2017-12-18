Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin has urged residents to pay their second-half school taxes before the end of the year, according to a news release.

Clavin said taxpayers can pay their April 2018 bills before Jan. 1 so they can deduct the payment on their 2017 tax returns. Clavin held a news conference Thursday at his office to suggest the move to residents.

If property owners wait until the April 1 deadline and a new federal tax code is passed, they may not be able to deduct their full payments, Clavin said in the release.

Taxpayers will not, however, be able to pay their 2018 general property taxes early because Nassau County’s administrative code prohibits it, the release said. Contact the tax receiver’s office at 516-538-1500 or visit the town’s website at toh.li.